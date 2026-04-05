Balochistan orders early closure of markets, restaurants to save energy

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan government has directed markets, wedding halls, and restaurants to close earlier than usual as part of its energy conservation measures, according to a notification issued by the Home Department.

The order comes following decisions made during a meeting on fuel subsidies and energy-saving strategies, with the plan being implemented under the supervision of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

As per the notification, all markets and shopping centers are required to shut by 8 pm, though essential services such as pharmacies, tandoors, and bakeries have been exempted. Marriage halls, banquet venues, and wedding events—including those held at hotels and restaurants—must conclude by 10 pm, with restaurants and hotels also instructed to close at the same time.

The Home Department stated that these measures aim to conserve energy while easing the burden on the public, with district authorities and law enforcement agencies tasked to ensure strict enforcement.

These steps come as Pakistan faces rising global fuel and energy costs, driven by ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The conflict, which began over a month ago, escalated after the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran targeted U.S. bases in the Gulf and blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.

