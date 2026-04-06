Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM review regional developments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to review the latest regional developments.

Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation to ensure peace and stability, and agreed to remain in close contact.

REITERATES PAKISTAN’S SUPPORT FOR DE-ESCALATION EFFORTS

Dar also spoke with Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi on telephone and exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation and underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both sides agreed to maintain close contact in view of ongoing developments.

