Mohsin Naqvi praises valuable services of Tableeghi Jamaat

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the international Tablighi Markaz at Raiwind and met senior leaders of Tablighi Jamaat and exchanged views on matters related to religious gatherings and facilitation of foreign delegations.

During the visit, he met Maulana Amjad Farooq, Maulana Aamir, Anwar Ghani, Imtiaz Ghani, Maulana Mudassar Shaheen and others, and also held meetings with visiting religious scholars and elders from India and Bangladesh.

The interior minister appreciated the services and efforts of the Tablighi Jamaat leadership in the propagation and promotion of Islam, saying their role in spreading the message of faith was commendable and spiritually meaningful. He also lauded their contribution towards promoting unity, religious awareness and positive engagement among Muslim communities.

He said facilitating religious preaching activities is both a responsibility and a matter of goodwill, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring smooth arrangements for international participants.

Foreign delegates from India and Bangladesh expressed gratitude to the minister for full cooperation in visa issuance, stating that due to improved facilitation this year they faced no difficulties. They appreciated the arrangements and acknowledged the efforts of Pakistani authorities.

Delegates from Bangladesh also invited the interior minister to attend the upcoming international Tablighi congregation in their country.

The interior minister assured full cooperation for the annual congregation and said that complete facilitation would continue for foreign delegations in visa processing, adding that special counters would once again be established at airports this year.

Prayers were also offered for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

