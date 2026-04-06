Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Govt to strengthen role of sports in national development: PM

Govt to strengthen role of sports in national development: PM
Updated on

Summary PM said that Pakistan is celebrating the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace in a determined manner along with the international community.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was committed to strengthening the role of sports in national development and the country’s representation at the global level.

In a message on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on 6 April, he said, “The government is paying close attention to increasing access to sports facilities, promoting sports at school and community levels, and increasing opportunities for athletes to train and compete at international levels.”

“Today, Pakistan is celebrating the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace in a determined manner along with the international community,” he said adding “Sports, as a shared value at the global level, promote mutual cooperation, determination and perseverance, and unity and solidarity between nations and societies. These values inspire human energies to be used for collective development and prosperity.”

He said, “Sports, while developing individual capabilities, encourage a healthy lifestyle for youth, including female athletes. The specialty of sports is that it promotes inclusion on the basis of mutual respect and equality.”

“Sports also provide a hopeful and positive environment for resolving mutual differences and problems at the social level. Our athletes are a source of pride for the nation with their skills, hard work, discipline, and achievements in all sports. Achievements on the playing field reflect not only individual performance but also national unity,” he remarked.

He said, “Today, I appeal to all relevant institutions, sports organizations, educators, and development partners associated with sports to work together for a future where every child and youth of Pakistan has safe, accessible sports opportunities.”
 

Browse Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

All arrangements for Hajj 2026 being completed efficiently: Yousuf
Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM review regional developments
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting refutes Afghan spokesperson's claims
Mohsin Naqvi praises valuable services of Tableeghi Jamaat
Featured

Modi's Israel tilt linked to Epstein network, claims NYT

Iran struck US forces relocated on Kuwait's Bubiyan island, military spokesperson says

Information ministry refutes Afghan spokesperson's claims

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission