Govt to strengthen role of sports in national development: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was committed to strengthening the role of sports in national development and the country’s representation at the global level.

In a message on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on 6 April, he said, “The government is paying close attention to increasing access to sports facilities, promoting sports at school and community levels, and increasing opportunities for athletes to train and compete at international levels.”

“Today, Pakistan is celebrating the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace in a determined manner along with the international community,” he said adding “Sports, as a shared value at the global level, promote mutual cooperation, determination and perseverance, and unity and solidarity between nations and societies. These values inspire human energies to be used for collective development and prosperity.”

He said, “Sports, while developing individual capabilities, encourage a healthy lifestyle for youth, including female athletes. The specialty of sports is that it promotes inclusion on the basis of mutual respect and equality.”

“Sports also provide a hopeful and positive environment for resolving mutual differences and problems at the social level. Our athletes are a source of pride for the nation with their skills, hard work, discipline, and achievements in all sports. Achievements on the playing field reflect not only individual performance but also national unity,” he remarked.

He said, “Today, I appeal to all relevant institutions, sports organizations, educators, and development partners associated with sports to work together for a future where every child and youth of Pakistan has safe, accessible sports opportunities.”

