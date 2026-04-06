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Karachi board matric exams rescheduled for April 10

Karachi board matric exams rescheduled for April 10
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Summary The chairman of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi in a statement said that the decision was made in the best interest of the students across Karachi to ensure they are better accommodated

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), which were originally scheduled to begin on April 7, will now start on April 10 (Friday).

The chairman of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi, Ghulam Hussain, in a statement said that the decision was made in the best interest of the students across Karachi to ensure they are better accommodated.

On the other hand, the Private Schools Association has alleged that the exams have been postponed because the Board of Secondary Education Karachi failed to provide admit cards to students in time.

Sources say the exams were postponed due to the late submission of examination forms. Many schools could not submit the forms on due date, while thousands of forms were submitted over the past three days with late fees.
 

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