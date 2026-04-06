Boat tragedy near Libya: one dead, four missing from Pindi Bhattian

PINDI BHATTIA (Dunya News) - A tragic incident in the Mediterranean Sea has claimed the life of a young man from Pindi Bhattian, while four others have gone missing after a boat capsized near Libya.

According to family sources, the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Atif Ali, a resident of Kot Nizam village. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Jafar Ali, 23-year-old Hamza, along with Sufyan and Haroon, have been missing since the accident and no contact has been established with them.

The affected family revealed that the young men were traveling to Europe through illegal means, commonly referred to as “Dunki,” in pursuit of a better and brighter future.

The devastating news has plunged the families into deep mourning, while a wave of sorrow has gripped the entire area.

The incident reportedly occurred two days ago near the Libyan coast, but the information has only recently reached the families, intensifying their distress and uncertainty regarding the fate of the missing individuals.