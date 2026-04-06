Lawyers announce court boycott in Lahore against fuel price hike

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In protest against the recent increase in petroleum product prices, the Lahore High Court Bar and Lahore Bar Association have announced a judicial boycott today.

According to lawyers’ spokespersons, after hearing urgent cases in the Lahore High Court, the lawyers will go on strike.

President Babar Murtaza stated that the protest is solely against the rise in petroleum prices, and lawyers in subordinate courts across Lahore will observe a complete boycott today.

The president of the Lahore High Court Bar emphasized that any increase in petroleum prices is unacceptable.

Lawyers will refrain from appearing in courts as a measure to protect public interest and ensure transparency within the judicial system.