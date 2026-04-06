Petroleum price hike challenged in Peshawar High Court

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) challenging the rising prices of petroleum products.

The Ministry of Power, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), petroleum ministry and other relevant authorities and other relevant authorities have been named as respondents in the case.

The petition also included the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a party, citing Article 199(1) of the Constitution, which holds the government responsible for addressing and controlling the energy crisis.

The petitioner argued that failing to regulate petroleum prices constitutes a violation of basic human rights, as the ongoing energy crisis negatively affects both businesses and daily life.

The petitioner further called for the uninterrupted supply of electricity, gas, and petroleum products, the control of rising petrol prices, and the implementation of a standardized billing system.

