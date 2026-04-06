Maryam Nawaz orders speedy construction of Lahore cancer hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued instructions to complete the construction of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in three shifts to ensure the facility becomes operational as soon as possible.

During her visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of various hospital departments, including the main entrance hall, radiology section, mammography suite, and CT scan room.

She also inspected the radiotherapy unit, treatment planning room, simulator, and seminar room, while evaluating the performance of state-of-the-art seating and the AHU room for patient care.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized appointing highly qualified professionals to key positions, including the hospital dean, director, and other essential roles.

She instructed that construction activities be carried out in three shifts to accelerate completion.

The Chief Minister stressed that modern measures will be implemented to ensure the highest standards and convenience for patients, guaranteeing access to top-quality treatment for every patient.