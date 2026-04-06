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PM calls for transforming Pakistan Railways into modern travel system

PM calls for transforming Pakistan Railways into modern travel system
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Summary PM Shehbaz Sharif met Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi to review Pakistan Railways, urging reforms, timely project completion, fare stability, and improved, safe, and affordable services.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi to discuss the overall performance of Pakistan Railways, ongoing reforms, and future development plans.

During the meeting, Minister Abbasi briefed the Prime Minister on operational matters and assured him that, considering public convenience amid current Gulf tensions, there would be no increase in fares for operational trains across the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is avoiding placing additional financial burdens on citizens during the current economic situation and encouraged improving the railway system to boost revenue.

He directed that reform initiatives be accelerated to transform Pakistan Railways into a modern, safe, and reliable travel system. PM Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public welfare and stressed enhancing the efficiency of all institutions to promote national development.

He also instructed that ongoing railway projects be completed on schedule and all available resources be utilized to provide safe, affordable, and improved travel services to the public.
 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan

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