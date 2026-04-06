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LHC reserves verdict on petroleum levy tax petition

LHC reserves verdict on petroleum levy tax petition
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Summary Lahore High Court reserves decision on petition challenging PM’s levy tax on petroleum products; petitioner argues only Parliament can set the tax

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court has reserved its decision on a petition challenging the imposition of a levy tax on petroleum products.

The two-member bench, comprising Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom and Justice Khalid Ishaq, heard the case, with petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique presenting arguments.

The lawyer argued that, according to the law, the Petroleum Development Levy Tax is determined by Parliament, and the Prime Minister cannot impose it unilaterally.

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He noted that the Prime Minister initially set the tax at 161 rupees and later reduced it by 80 rupees.

In response, the federal government contended that the petition is not maintainable and that the Prime Minister has full authority to impose the levy tax.

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