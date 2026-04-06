Punjab governor stresses development for underdeveloped, remote districts

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stated that every minute of his governorship is dedicated to the people of Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting at the Governor House, he reviewed detailed progress on the establishment of a new Nara Tehsil in Attock.

The meeting included briefings by Rana Aftab, Deputy Secretary of the Board of Revenue, and Azmat Salman, Director of the Board of Revenue, who provided a detailed overview of the project.

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Sardar Salim Haider Khan emphasized the importance of taking steps for the development of Punjab’s population, especially in underdeveloped and remote districts.

He noted that the creation of Narrah Tehsil is a public demand, and forming a separate tehsil covering seven union councils of Jand Tehsil will help address the region’s underdevelopment.

The Governor highlighted that the proposed tehsil would improve delivery of public services and administrative efficiency for the local population.

The meeting also examined the legal status of the tehsil under Clause 6 of the Board of Revenue rules, with officials confirming that the Nara Tehsil case will soon be presented to the cabinet.