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Karachi gas supply schedule revised amid loadshedding

Karachi gas supply schedule revised amid loadshedding
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Summary Karachi faces revised gas schedule with outages 10 am–12 pm, 3–6 pm, and 10 pm–5:30 am; multiple areas including North Nazimabad, Malir, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal affected.

(Web Desk) – Authorities have announced a revised gas supply schedule in various areas of Karachi, with interruptions planned during morning and evening hours.

Reports said gas will be unavailable from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and again from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, nightly, supply will remain suspended from 10:00 pm until 5:30 am.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) confirmed ongoing load-shedding across multiple neighborhoods, affecting FB Area, North Nazimabad, Malir, Khokhrapar, Landhi, Orangi Town, and North Karachi.

Other areas such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Garden, and Liaquatabad have also experienced interruptions. Residents reported significant inconvenience during morning hours due to the supply suspension.
 

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