Karachi gas supply schedule revised amid loadshedding

(Web Desk) – Authorities have announced a revised gas supply schedule in various areas of Karachi, with interruptions planned during morning and evening hours.

Reports said gas will be unavailable from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and again from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, nightly, supply will remain suspended from 10:00 pm until 5:30 am.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) confirmed ongoing load-shedding across multiple neighborhoods, affecting FB Area, North Nazimabad, Malir, Khokhrapar, Landhi, Orangi Town, and North Karachi.

Other areas such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Garden, and Liaquatabad have also experienced interruptions. Residents reported significant inconvenience during morning hours due to the supply suspension.

