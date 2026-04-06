CM Maryam Nawaz rejects proposal to close Punjab markets at 8pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has firmly rejected a proposal to close markets across the province at 8pm, providing relief to the business community and traders who had expressed serious concerns over the move.

According to official sources, the decision was made during a high-level meeting where various administrative and economic measures were reviewed. The proposal to reduce market timings was reportedly aimed at energy conservation and administrative efficiency. However, the chief minister emphasized that the current economic situation does not allow for additional pressure on traders.

Maryam Nawaz stated that both the federal and provincial governments are already extending significant subsidies to the public, and altering market hours at this stage would not be appropriate. She directed that markets across Punjab will continue to operate until 10pm, maintaining the existing schedule for businesses and commercial activities.

Rana Sanaullah says fuel crisis not govt-made



The chief minister further highlighted the importance of supporting the business community, noting that traders play a vital role in sustaining economic activity and employment. She stressed that any policy decision affecting them must be taken after thorough consultation and consensus.

In this regard, she instructed relevant authorities to engage with trader organizations, chambers of commerce, and business representatives to gather feedback and explore viable options. The matter will be revisited in the next meeting after comprehensive consultations.

The decision has been welcomed by many in the business sector, who believe that maintaining current timings will help sustain sales and economic momentum during challenging financial conditions.