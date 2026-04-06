Pakistan, Egypt launch 2-week joint counter-terror exercise Thunder-II in Cherat

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A two-week bilateral counter-terrorism exercise between Pakistan and Egypt, titled Thunder-II, commenced on Monday at the Special Operations School in Cherat, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The joint drill brings together troops from the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and the Egyptian Army’s Special Forces, marking another step in deepening military cooperation between the two countries. The Commandant of the Special Operations School, Cherat, attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

According to the military’s media wing, the exercise is designed to enhance professional capabilities through integrated training modules focused on counter-terrorism operations. Both sides are expected to engage in a series of tactical drills aimed at improving operational readiness and coordination in complex security environments.

ISPR stated that Thunder-II reflects the enduring defence ties between Pakistan and Egypt, underscoring a shared commitment to combating terrorism and promoting regional stability. The exercise provides a platform for participating troops to exchange experiences, operational techniques and specialised expertise in the conduct of counter-terrorism missions.

Military officials noted that such joint exercises are instrumental in fostering interoperability between allied forces while enabling participants to learn from each other’s battlefield experiences and strategic approaches. The drills are also expected to cover a range of modern counter-terrorism tactics, including close-quarters combat, intelligence-based operations and coordinated response strategies.

The two-week exercise, which began on Monday, will continue at the Cherat facility, a key training centre for Pakistan Army’s elite units, known for preparing specialised forces for high-risk operations. The participation of Egyptian Special Forces highlights the growing scope of defence collaboration between the two nations, built on years of mutual engagement and strategic alignment.

Officials emphasised that the joint training aims not only to refine combat skills but also to strengthen institutional linkages, enabling both armies to better respond to evolving security challenges.