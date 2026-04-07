PTI gives list of lawyers to Adiala Jail officials for meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Tuesday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list includes the names of Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Zaman, Fatahullah Barki, Malik Ahsan Qadir, and Maria Khan Baloch.

The list issued by Salman Akram Raja was handed over to jail authorities by PTI Chaudhry Awais Younis at Gate No 3 of the Adiala Jail.

The party lawyers included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today. It is pertinent to mention here that Tuesday is the day for the party lawyers and family members to meet the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi.

