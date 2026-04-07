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Ishaq Dar, Canadian FM discuss evolving regional developments

Ishaq Dar, Canadian FM discuss evolving regional developments
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Summary Ishaq Dar underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Canada, Anita Anand on Monday.

They exchanged views on evolving regional developments and emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation.

Ishaq Dar underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance Pakistan-Canada relations, underscored the importance of high-level exchanges, and agreed to remain in close contact.

ISHAQ DAR, UK MINISTER DISCUSS REGIONAL SITUATION

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke on Monday with UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister of State) Hamish Falconer and discussed the evolving regional situation.

Falconer appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy in support of peace and stability in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed the strength of Pakistan-UK relations and agreed to remain in close contact.
 

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