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Bilawal discusses political situation in Sindh with PPP leaders

Bilawal discusses political situation in Sindh with PPP leaders
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Summary According to sources, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where they discussed the overall political situation in the province.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Several Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders, including the former Chief Minister of Sindh, met with the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi on Monday.

According to sources, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where they discussed the overall political situation in the province.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also called on the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and briefed him on the performance of his department.

Member of the Sindh Assembly Liaquat Ali Askani also met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and informed him about public issues in his constituency and the measures taken to address them.

Furthermore, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab met the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and gave him a briefing on the ongoing development projects in the city.
 

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Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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