World Health Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - World Health Day is being observed today (Tuesday) across the world including Pakistan to mark the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948, focusing on urgent global health challenges.

World Health Day, observed each year on 7 April, is a reminder that health is a fundamental human right.

The Day calls on people everywhere to stand with science. Under the theme “Together for health. Stand with science”, this year’s observance launches a year‑long campaign celebrating the power of scientific collaboration to protect the health of people, animals, plants, and the planet.

The campaign spotlights both scientific achievements and the multilateral cooperation needed to turn evidence into action – through a strong focus on the One Health approach.

Anchoring the 2026 campaign are two major global moments: the International One Health Summit (7 April), hosted by the Government of France under the French G7 Presidency, and the inaugural Global Forum of WHO Collaborating Centres (7–9 April), gathering nearly 800 scientific institutions from over 80 countries. Together, these events form the largest scientific network ever convened around a United Nations agency, underscoring how science‑driven partnerships can build a healthier, safer future for all.

The campaign invites people everywhere to participate – by celebrating scientific achievements, engaging with evidence, sharing personal stories of how science improves lives, and joining the global conversation through #StandWithScience and #WorldHealthDay.

