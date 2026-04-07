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President, PM condemn terrorist attack outside NADRA office in Bannu

President, PM condemn terrorist attack outside NADRA office in Bannu
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Summary In their separate statements, they prayed for elevation of ranks of martyred constables Rafiullah and Gul Shah Noor who were martyred in the incident.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack outside NADRA office in Bannu in which two police constables were martyred.

In their separate statements, they prayed for elevation of ranks of martyred constables Rafiullah and Gul Shah Noor who were martyred in the incident. They also expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

They said the government was determined to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.
 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Asif Zardari President Pakistan Pakistan Politics Terrorism

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