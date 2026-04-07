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Blast near police van injures five officers in Lakki Marwat

Blast near police van injures five officers in Lakki Marwat
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Summary Five police personnel, including an ASI, were injured in a motorcycle bomb blast near a police van in Lakki Marwat. Police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) -  A blast occurred near a police van at Shahbaz Khel Adda in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving five police personnel injured, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector.

According to police, the explosive material had been planted in a motorcycle that was parked close to the police van.

Soon after receiving information about the explosion, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and began collecting evidence.

The injured include ASI Jamaluddin, Constable Arif, and driver Mir Hassan.

The wounded personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police officials stated that further investigation into the incident is underway and efforts are being made to trace those responsible.

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Blast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan

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