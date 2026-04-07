Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to launch free transport services in 17 districts across the province as part of efforts to provide relief to the public.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where a report on the impact of oil prices on transport fares was presented.

Additional directives were also issued to enhance public relief measures.

During the meeting, approval was granted to run free transport in 17 districts, with pilot projects cleared for Gujranwala, Multan, and Sialkot. A report was also sought within 24 hours to determine transport fares per kilometer.

The meeting also reviewed price control measures across Punjab.

A detailed assessment of current prices of 23 essential food items, including onions, tomatoes, potatoes, bananas, and pulses, was conducted in every district including Lahore.

Also read: Govt to strengthen role of sports in national development: PM

During the briefing, it was highlighted that flour prices in Punjab are significantly lower compared to other provinces, being Rs427 less than Sindh, Rs823 less than Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Rs790 less than Balochistan.

Prices of most pulses, fruits, and vegetables were also reported to be comparatively lower, with ample stock of lentils and gram available.

Officials were directed to review DC rates of essential commodities and present a report, while authorities were instructed to regulate LPG prices across the province. Measures were also ordered to prevent hoarding of essential food items.

During the meeting, the public was urged not to purchase items being sold above notified prices.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed displeasure over deaths caused by open drainage and directed assistant commissioners to conduct surveys of ponds and stagnant water areas in every street.

Commissioners were instructed to submit daily reports with photographs, and measures were ordered to ensure safety of such sites in every union council.

She warned that the presence of unsafe ponds would be considered a failure of deputy commissioners.

Additionally, directives were issued to focus on tree plantation, dog bite cases, zebra crossings, street lights, green belts, and other key performance indicators.

Progress on ongoing beautification projects in every district was reviewed in detail, with instructions to complete all upgradation and beautification projects by June.

The chief minister also conducted a visual inspection of beautification projects and ordered concrete steps to maintain improvements after completion.

Projects in various cities, including Ichhra Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, and Faisalabad, were also reviewed.

Satisfaction was expressed over the removal of roadside drainage systems and electric wires at Ghanta Ghar Faisalabad, while quality work in Attock’s beautification project was appreciated.

However, displeasure was shown over the sanitation situation in Jhang, with orders issued to ensure complete cleanliness of selected union councils within 24 hours. Targets under the Suthra Punjab program were also discussed.

The chief minister directed further improvement in sanitation conditions across the province and expressed concern over complaints of garbage in various cities, setting a two-week deadline for improvement.

She also ordered the resumption of cleanliness drives in graveyards under the Suthra Punjab initiative.

To enhance sanitation monitoring, digital mapping using AI support has been launched for real-time tracking of workers in streets of every union council.