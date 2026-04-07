Libyan migrant boat capsizes, six from Mandi Bahauddin dead

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) - A boat carrying migrants from Libya to Europe met with a tragic accident, resulting in the drowning deaths of six young men from Mandi Bahauddin district.

According to sources, the vessel was transporting 105 people from Libya to Italy when it sank near the coast.

Around 30 passengers were rescued alive, while search and rescue operations continue for the others.

The deceased and missing include five youths from Village Thatha Kadiwala, Phalia Tehsil—Tayyab Abbas, Irfan Bashir, Tanveer Sadiq, Faizan Sajid—along with Iqbal Arshad from Village Ranmal Sharif and Saad Zafar from Pindi Lala.

One survivor, Imran Asghar Ghuman, reached Italy and informed his family about the accident from a refugee camp.

The tragic incident has left families devastated, with mourning spreading through their homes, while the local community prays for the safe return of missing relatives and the well-being of the rescued.