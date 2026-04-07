Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Libyan migrant boat capsizes, six from Mandi Bahauddin dead

Libyan migrant boat capsizes, six from Mandi Bahauddin dead
Updated on

Summary Six youths from Mandi Bahauddin drowned as a migrant boat from Libya to Italy sank near the coast. About 30 survived; search and rescue operations are ongoing.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) - A boat carrying migrants from Libya to Europe met with a tragic accident, resulting in the drowning deaths of six young men from Mandi Bahauddin district.

According to sources, the vessel was transporting 105 people from Libya to Italy when it sank near the coast.

Around 30 passengers were rescued alive, while search and rescue operations continue for the others.

The deceased and missing include five youths from Village Thatha Kadiwala, Phalia Tehsil—Tayyab Abbas, Irfan Bashir, Tanveer Sadiq, Faizan Sajid—along with Iqbal Arshad from Village Ranmal Sharif and Saad Zafar from Pindi Lala.

One survivor, Imran Asghar Ghuman, reached Italy and informed his family about the accident from a refugee camp.

The tragic incident has left families devastated, with mourning spreading through their homes, while the local community prays for the safe return of missing relatives and the well-being of the rescued.

Browse Topics
Pakistan

Related News

Pakistan's peace efforts entering 'critical, sensitive stage', says Iranian ambassador
Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief
Blast near police van injures five officers in Lakki Marwat
Rain system enters Pakistan, showers lash Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar
Featured

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran

Modi's Israel tilt linked to Epstein network, claims NYT

Iran struck US forces relocated on Kuwait's Bubiyan island, military spokesperson says