76 flights cancelled across Pakistan amid Middle East crisis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A total of 76 international flights from Pakistan to Middle Eastern destinations cancelled today (Tuesday), causing inconvenience for passengers across major airports.

According to aviation sources, several flights from Karachi to cities including Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh were among those affected. Similarly, departures from Lahore to destinations such as Kuwait, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Fujairah, Dammam, and Dubai were also cancelled.

Flights operating from Islamabad to Al Ain, Fujairah, Bahrain, Sharjah, and Dubai faced cancellations as well. In addition, services from Peshawar to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Doha were suspended for the day.

On the domestic front, multiple flights were cancelled, including routes between Islamabad and Gilgit, as well as several services to and from Karachi. Flights from Karachi to Lahore, Quetta, Sukkur, and Multan were also affected.

