Pakistan-Turkiye ties rapidly moving towards stronger economic partnership: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the centuries-old brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye are rapidly moving toward a comprehensive economic partnership.

The statement came during a meeting with Kadir Özkaya and his delegation from the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkiye.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that both countries can benefit from each other’s experiences to ensure citizens’ access to justice.

The recently signed memorandum of understanding during the Turkish delegation’s visit is a first step in this direction, with significant potential for exchanging experiences in using digital technology for faster justice delivery.

Also read: Pakistan, Turkiye sign MoU to strengthen judicial cooperation

He also noted that Pakistan and Turkiye can collaborate in areas such as climate change, counter-terrorism, immigration, and law enforcement.

On the occasion, Kadir Özkaya expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality, stating that every Turk holds deep affection for Pakistan.

He emphasized that Turkiye’s 64-year-old Constitutional Court is ready to initiate a pilot project for knowledge exchange with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Constitutional Court judges Rızvan Gölüş and Rıza Akyel, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan İrfan Nazıroğlu, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.