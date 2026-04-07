Punjab introduces biometric system in all police stations

LAHORE (Dunay News) - The Punjab Police has introduced a biometric system across all police stations to improve transparency and efficiency in the registration process.

According to officials, biometric verification will now be mandatory in all police stations in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority.

Under this initiative no complaint or accused person will be registered without biometric verification.

Authorities have directed that the biometric module be activated in the Police Station Record Management System to ensure proper integration of the new system. All police stations have been instructed to make biometric devices available within seven days, and officers have been asked to immediately inspect device stocks.

In addition, the attendance of police personnel will also be recorded through the biometric system, aiming to streamline identity verification of both suspects and citizens and enhance transparency.

The office of the Inspector General of Punjab has also directed authorities to submit a compliance report within seven days to ensure timely implementation of the system across the province.

