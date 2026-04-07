IHC orders Imran's meeting with his counsel tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered prison authorities to arrange a meeting between Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, at 2 PM tomorrow (Wednesday).

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, issued the directive while hearing petitions related to the £190 million case and the suspension of sentences of both Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

During the proceedings, the court also heard arguments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutors as well as Barrister Safdar, who requested permission to meet his client in jail before proceeding further with the appeals.

The Chief Justice allowed the meeting and instructed jail authorities to facilitate it, noting that the appeal hearings could be scheduled after the lawyer’s consultation with his client. He also indicated that once arguments begin, the court aims to decide the appeals within seven days.

Over the weekend, Safdar moved an application in the IHC, seeking its order for Adiala Jail authorities to allow him to meet Imran and Bushra Bibi in order to discuss legal matters related to the case. In the application, Safdar contended that since December 20, 2025, the PTI founder has not been able to hold any meaningful or effective meeting with his counsels.

The counsel further maintained that for approximately three months and twelve days, he has been deprived of proper legal access, which has adversely affected his ability to prepare for proceedings in a case of significant legal importance.