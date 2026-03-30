President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hold crucial talks on national security amid escalating Iran war

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the country’s national security situation, with a particular focus on the rapidly evolving regional landscape amid the ongoing US-Israel war involving Iran.

The prime minister called on the president, where both leaders engaged in detailed consultations on emerging challenges facing Pakistan, including economic pressures, energy concerns and security risks linked to the wider Middle East crisis.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and National Security Adviser Lieutenant General Asim Malik, who also serves as Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence.

According to the President’s Secretariat, participants exchanged views on the overall national security environment, reviewing the implications of regional developments for Pakistan. The discussion covered a range of pressing issues, including the impact of geopolitical tensions on economic stability and energy supplies.

The leadership stressed the need for a cohesive national strategy, underpinned by stronger institutional coordination, to effectively respond to the mounting challenges. Emphasis was placed on ensuring policy alignment across key state institutions to manage both immediate and long-term risks.

صدرِ مملکت آصف علی زرداری سے وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی ملاقات



نائب وزیرِ اعظم اسحاق ڈار، سابق وزیرِ خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری اور وزیرِ داخلہ محسن نقوی بھی شریک



قومی سلامتی کے مشیر لیفٹیننٹ جنرل عاصم ملک کی بھی ملاقات میں شرکت



قومی سلامتی کی مجموعی صورتحال پر تفصیلی تبادلۂ… pic.twitter.com/RPWPYGeboC — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) March 30, 2026

The meeting came a day after Islamabad hosted a quadrilateral conference involving the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, aimed at exploring pathways to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. The diplomatic engagement reflects Pakistan’s growing role as a facilitator in efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East.

Foreign ministers Prince Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia, Hakan Fidan of Turkiye, and Badr Abdelatty of Egypt participated in the talks, which focused on securing an early and lasting resolution to the conflict. Following the meeting, the visiting dignitaries also held separate discussions with PM Shehbaz.

Pakistan has increasingly positioned itself as a diplomatic intermediary between Iran and the United States, conveying messages between the two sides as the conflict continues to unfold. The war, which began on February 28, has now entered its second month, with far-reaching implications for regional stability.

The crisis has also disrupted global energy markets, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for oil and gas shipments. The resulting volatility has added to economic pressures for countries like Pakistan, which rely heavily on energy imports.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit China on March 31 for in-depth discussions on regional developments, along with bilateral and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Foreign Office.

The latest meeting also follows a recent high-level session chaired by President Zardari, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior officials. That meeting reviewed economic and energy concerns in light of potential supply disruptions, with a focus on austerity measures, fuel conservation and public relief initiatives.