NDMA issues nationwide weather alert amid heavy rain, storms, and flood risks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide alert for severe weather conditions expected over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to NDMA, the current weather aligns with forecasts issued in January, demonstrating the authority’s ability to provide six-month advance warnings of climatic hazards and natural disasters. NEOC also monitors weather-related risks in other countries and issues preemptive alerts when necessary.

The alert predicts heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms across most regions of the country. Snowfall is expected in northern hilly areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Continuous precipitation in these regions may lead to glacial lake outbursts, creating flood risks.

In Punjab, cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Mandi Bahauddin are expected to face storms and rainfall. Additional areas including Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Okara are also forecasted to receive heavy rain.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Chitral, and Bannu, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir districts including Skardu, Hunza, Muzaffarabad, and Neelum Valley, are also under alert.

Balochistan cities including Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Loralai, and Killa Saifullah, and Sindh regions including Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, and Thar areas are also expected to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

NDMA warns that severe rainfall may cause increased water flow in local streams and rivers, with moderate flooding possible in low-lying areas. Hilly streams and urban areas in districts such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, and Malakand may also experience flash floods. Authorities urge citizens to take precautionary measures and monitor weather updates.