PM Shehbaz pledges relief for vulnerable as govt reviews fuel crisis impact

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that during this challenging period, economically vulnerable segments of society will not be left alone.

An important meeting was held under his chairmanship to review the impact of the Gulf crisis on petroleum products, current domestic fuel stocks, and ongoing public relief measures.

The meeting included briefings on government measures to save fuel, future action plans, and detailed information on existing reserves. The Intelligence Bureau also presented an audit report regarding the progress of the Prime Minister’s austerity campaign and savings initiatives.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is striving to provide further relief to low- and middle-income groups and assured that no economically vulnerable individual will be left unsupported during this difficult time.

He highlighted that the government has already taken significant steps, including reducing official expenditures, cutting the development budget, and immediately suspending 60 percent of government vehicles, initiating sacrifices through cuts in public spending.

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The Prime Minister stated that proposals to increase fuel prices were repeatedly rejected, and the savings generated are being used for public relief. Relief measures are being delivered to the common man through digital systems to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

He further emphasized that despite the global crisis, timely decisions ensured uninterrupted fuel supply, while Pakistan continues robust diplomatic efforts to maintain peace in the region.

The briefing also covered the acceleration of registration processes for motorcycle and rickshaw owners in coordination with provincial governments to ensure relief reaches them effectively.

It was reported that adequate fuel reserves exist to meet national requirements, and arrangements are being made for the future.

Despite the increase in the high-octane fuel levy, jet fuel prices have remained unchanged. The country also has sufficient medicine stocks, and implementation of the Prime Minister’s austerity campaign is being ensured.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Dr. Musadiq Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Sardar Owais Khan Laghari, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiani, Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi, Talha Burki, National Assembly members Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam, Riaz-ul-Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Noman, and other senior officials.