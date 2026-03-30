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Another anti-narcotics court established in Rawalpindi to address case backlog

Another anti-narcotics court established in Rawalpindi to address case backlog
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Summary Authorities in Rawalpindi are setting up Anti-Narcotics Special Court No. 2 to tackle 653 pending cases, with Judge Raja Ghazanfar and prosecutor Zia Kayani appointed

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Authorities have decided to establish a new anti-narcotics court in order to tackle increasing backlog of cases.

The court will be housed in a designated chamber at the old district courthouse.

Currently, the existing anti-narcotics court has 653 pending cases, prompting the need for the additional judicial setup. The new court will be officially named Anti-Narcotics Special Court No. 2.

Senior District and Sessions Judge Raja Ghazanfar has been appointed to preside over the court, while Zia Kayani will serve as the prosecutor. Staff appointments for the new court are expected to be finalized today.

Officials confirmed that the new court will become fully operational within next two days and will handle trials for all ANF cases registered across the Rawalpindi Division.
 

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