Maryam Nawaz urges citizens to adopt Zero-Waste practices

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that keeping the planet free from pollution is a shared responsibility. On the occasion of World Zero Waste Day, she emphasized the importance of public-level measures to reduce waste and protect the environment, urging every citizen to avoid the use of plastic.

She stated that reducing waste, promoting recycling, and adopting sustainable consumption methods can keep the environment clean and safe.

“Keeping the Earth pollution-free is a collective duty,” she added. Under the internationally acclaimed “Clean Punjab” program, every city in Punjab is being transformed towards zero-waste goals.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that, for the first time, the province’s waste management program has received recognition at the global level.

She explained that garbage and waste heaps contribute to climate change, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, and pollution challenges.

Maryam Nawaz urges nation to strive for Pakistan's dignified global status

The Chief Minister said that landfills are being converted into green forests and solar parks, and banning plastic bags has helped achieve zero-waste objectives. Farmers across the province are being provided with subsidized super-seeders for agricultural waste management.

She further added that environmental regulations are being strictly enforced in factories and industries for the first time. Punjab has introduced modern electric vehicles and mechanized systems for zero-waste management.

Additionally, “Waste-to-Value” projects have been launched in the province to convert waste into energy and other useful products.