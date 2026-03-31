PM Shehbaz determined to bring Iran, US to negotiating table

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that efforts are being made to bring Iran and the United States to the negotiating table.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, he stated that Pakistan is striving to play a role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States, adding that collective efforts are essential for the immediate de-escalation of tensions in the region.

He said that the war is causing loss of life and property in Iran as well as in several other Muslim countries, adding that economies and infrastructure in Iran and other brotherly Muslim nations have suffered heavy damage. He expressed pleasure at meeting the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, and appreciated the valuable cooperation of Turkey and Egypt.

It was a pleasure to receive H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkiye and H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, this evening.



I stressed upon the need for collective efforts to urgently bring an end to hostilities that… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 29, 2026

“I stressed upon the need for collective efforts to urgently bring an end to hostilities that were causing heavy loss of life, economy and property not only in Iran, but across several brotherly Muslim countries,” the message reads.

“While appreciating Turkiye and Egypt's valuable contributions, I reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment and resolve to play a positive role in bringing both Iran and the US to the negotiating table.”

It was a pleasure to receive His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan this evening.



I conveyed my respectful regards to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and warm greetings to my brother His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince.



I reaffirmed Pakistan’s… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 29, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was grateful for the trust placed in Pakistan’s sincere efforts for regional peace and stability.

In an earlier post on X, he wrote: "It was a pleasure to receive His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan this evening.

"I conveyed my respectful regards to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and warm greetings to my brother His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince.

"I reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s remarkable restraint in these challenging times.

"Recognizing the Kingdom’s leadership role in the Muslim Ummah, I underscored the importance of unity among Islamic countries.

"We agreed to remain in close coordination in our shared pursuit of peace and stability in the region."

Earlier, he held meetings with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. He briefed the distinguished guests on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and said that Islamabad would continue to play a positive role in bringing Iran and the United States to the negotiating table.