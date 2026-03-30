Fire erupts at clifton superstore, rescue operation underway

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A sudden and intense fire broke out at a private superstore located on Zamzama Street in the Clifton area of Karachi, causing panic in the vicinity as people rushed to safety while fire brigade teams quickly reached the scene.

According to fire brigade officials, six fire tenders are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

However, thick smoke and darkness in the basement have created significant challenges for the rescue teams during the operation.

Rescue sources said that doors are being cut open using cutters to gain access to the basement, ensuring that any individuals trapped inside can be rescued in time and that the fire can be brought under control.

Authorities stated that the cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.

Rescue operations are ongoing at full pace to control the situation and prevent further damage.