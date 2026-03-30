Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Fire erupts at clifton superstore, rescue operation underway

Fire erupts at clifton superstore, rescue operation underway
Updated on

Summary Fire breaks out at a superstore in Karachi’s Clifton area, causing panic. Six fire tenders are battling the blaze as rescue teams face difficulties due to smoke in basement.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A sudden and intense fire broke out at a private superstore located on Zamzama Street in the Clifton area of Karachi, causing panic in the vicinity as people rushed to safety while fire brigade teams quickly reached the scene.

According to fire brigade officials, six fire tenders are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

However, thick smoke and darkness in the basement have created significant challenges for the rescue teams during the operation.

Rescue sources said that doors are being cut open using cutters to gain access to the basement, ensuring that any individuals trapped inside can be rescued in time and that the fire can be brought under control.

Authorities stated that the cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.

Rescue operations are ongoing at full pace to control the situation and prevent further damage.

Browse Topics
Karachi Pakistan

Related News

National Assembly to meet today as 16-point agenda released
Court acquits all suspects in Dadu Triple murder case
Trump sees headway in Pakistan-brokered US-Iran talks
Two killed, six injured in Karachi road accidents
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts