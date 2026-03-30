Two killed, six injured in Karachi road accidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and six other were wounded in three separate road accidents in Karachi on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred near Bilal Chowrangi area of Korangi where a rashly driven water tanker hit a motorcycle, killing 20-year-old Saima on the spot and injuring her father and sister. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The second accident took place at the Shahra-e-Faisal near Natha Khan Bridge, where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a 40-year-old man, identified as Iqbal, on the spot while two other people sustained injuries. Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The third accident occurred at the Hab River Road where two people were wounded when a speeding bus hit a pick-up. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of people who have died in traffic accidents in Karachi this year has reached 262, out of which 91 people have lost their lives in heavy-traffic-related accidents over a span of 88 days.

