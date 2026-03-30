Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Two killed, six injured in Karachi road accidents

Two killed, six injured in Karachi road accidents
Updated on

Summary At least two people were killed and six other were wounded in three separate road accidents in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and six other were wounded in three separate road accidents in Karachi on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred near Bilal Chowrangi area of Korangi where a rashly driven water tanker hit a motorcycle, killing 20-year-old Saima on the spot and injuring her father and sister. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The second accident took place at the Shahra-e-Faisal near Natha Khan Bridge, where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a 40-year-old man, identified as Iqbal, on the spot while two other people sustained injuries. Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The third accident occurred at the Hab River Road where two people were wounded when a speeding bus hit a pick-up. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of people who have died in traffic accidents in Karachi this year has reached 262, out of which 91 people have lost their lives in heavy-traffic-related accidents over a span of 88 days.
 

Browse Topics
Accident Karachi Pakistan

Related News

Pakistan says growing support for its Mideast war talks plan
First PIA flight in six years lands at London's Heathrow Airport
16 more stranded Pakistanis return from Iran
PM reaffirms Pakistan's role to facilitate Iran-US dialogue
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts