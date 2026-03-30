First PIA flight in six years lands at London's Heathrow Airport

LONDON (Dunya News) - After a period of six years, the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) direct flight PK-785 from Islamabad landed at the London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

The flight was received in London by Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Dr Faisal and officials of the Heathrow Airport.

London’s Heathrow Airport was decorated with the flags of Pakistan and the United Kingdom. On this occasion, a simple yet dignified ceremony was also held, during which a Pakistan-themed cake was cut.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Dr. Faisal termed the PIA flight an important milestone. He said that PIA’s flight represents the voice of Pakistanis in the United Kingdom.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said that PIA has a relationship with them spanning seven decades. “We warmly welcome PIA -- today, our old friend has returned.”

Earlier in the day, PIA flight PK-785 was inaugurated by Defence Secretary Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Ali, British High Commissioner Jane Mariott, and Chairman PIA Consortium Arif Habib, who jointly cut the ribbon.

Speaking at the event, Jane Marriott welcomed the restoration of PIA’s London flights, calling it a positive development. She said that flights from Karachi should also be resumed soon, noting that hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis live in the United Kingdom. She added that the resumption reflects the growing relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Addressing the ceremony, the Defence Secretary said that the day marks an important milestone for Pakistan’s aviation sector. He highlighted that PIA and London share a long-standing history, which was unfortunately interrupted for the past six years. He expressed satisfaction that the connection has now been restored.

He further noted that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy strong trade relations, and the resumption of flights will help further strengthen bilateral ties. He also appreciated the efforts of PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority officials in making this possible.

The Defence Secretary praised the British High Commissioner’s special interest in restoring the route, stating that her efforts played a key role in the resumption of PIA’s London flights.

The national flag carrier is expected to operate four weekly flights from Islamabad to London. These will be operated from Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4, according to an earlier statement issued by the PIA spokesperson.

