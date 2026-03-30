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Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discuss evolving regional developments

Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discuss evolving regional developments
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Summary The two leaders underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and collective efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to continue working together at bilateral and multilateral levels to further strengthen cooperation and contribute to regional peace and prosperity.

This commitment was expressed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad on Sunday.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional and international developments.

They underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and collective efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region.
 

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Ishaq Dar Saudi Arabia Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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