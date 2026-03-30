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Punjab Governor Saleem Haider praises Pakistan's global role

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider praises Pakistan's global role
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Summary Punjab Governor Saleem Haider says world looks to Pakistan, praises leadership role, and urges Muslim unity while highlighting importance of Saudi Arabia

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has said that in the current situation, the world is looking towards Pakistan for leadership and stability.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, the governor said he was visiting on the direction of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He termed Pakistan a “great blessing” and claimed that the country is receiving unprecedented global recognition.

He stated that Pakistan’s leadership stands united and strong, adding that the country’s constructive role could help bring ongoing conflicts toward resolution. He expressed hope that an end to tensions would also improve economic conditions.

Sardar Saleem Haider further emphasized the significance of Saudi Arabia, calling it home to the Holy Kaaba, and urged the Muslim Ummah to collectively condemn any inappropriate language used against Saudi leadership.

 

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Governor Punjab Iran Punjab Government Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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