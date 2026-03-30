Punjab Governor Saleem Haider praises Pakistan's global role

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has said that in the current situation, the world is looking towards Pakistan for leadership and stability.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, the governor said he was visiting on the direction of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He termed Pakistan a “great blessing” and claimed that the country is receiving unprecedented global recognition.

He stated that Pakistan’s leadership stands united and strong, adding that the country’s constructive role could help bring ongoing conflicts toward resolution. He expressed hope that an end to tensions would also improve economic conditions.

Sardar Saleem Haider further emphasized the significance of Saudi Arabia, calling it home to the Holy Kaaba, and urged the Muslim Ummah to collectively condemn any inappropriate language used against Saudi leadership.