Sufficient quantities of petroleum products are available to meet country's needs: Prime Minister Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that due to government timely actions, sufficient quantities of petroleum products are available to meet the country’s needs.

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz to assess the implementation of ongoing measures for fuel conservation and austerity, in light of the regional situation.

Addressing the meeting, the premier said that public relief was given top priority in the current situation, and as much relief as possible had been provided to the public over the past three weeks.

He stated that to prevent an increase in oil prices, the federal government allocated a sum of Rs125 billion making savings and cutting the development budget, so that the public could be protected from the direct impact of global tensions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz appealed to the public to support the government’s conservation campaign by avoiding unnecessary travel and giving preference to teleconferencing at offices and workplaces.

He also directed provincial governments to provide all facilities to motorcycle and rickshaw owners for registering their vehicles in their own names. The step would help digitize data of motorcycles and rickshaws across the country and enable owners to benefit from future government relief programmes.

The Prime Minister instructed relevant authorities to enhance coordination with the chief secretaries of all four provinces, as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.