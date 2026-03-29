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DPM Dar, Egyptian FM hold talks on evolving regional dynamics

DPM Dar, Egyptian FM hold talks on evolving regional dynamics
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Summary The foreign ministers of Turkiye and Saudi Arabia are also expected to join the discussions

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to help ease tensions in the Middle East continued, as foreign ministers from key regional countries gathered in Islamabad for high-level discussions.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, arrived at the Foreign Office where he was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During their ongoing meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt, with a focus on enhancing mutual cooperation. The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving regional situation, particularly in the Middle East.

According to diplomatic sources, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia are also expected to join the discussions. Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, is likely to arrive shortly at the Foreign Office for a separate meeting with Ishaq Dar.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is expected to reach Islamabad later today. Following his arrival, a crucial four-way meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt is scheduled to take place.

The high-level diplomatic engagement underscores Pakistan’s active role in promoting dialogue and seeking a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

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Iran-US-Israel war Ishaq Dar Pakistan

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