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KP sees 65pc cut in terror incidents since launch of Ghazab-lil-Haq

KP sees 65pc cut in terror incidents since launch of Ghazab-lil-Haq
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Summary Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq was carried out against terrorists hiding in Afghanistan.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Terrorism incidents have reduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by 65 percent since the launch of Operation Ghazab–lil-Haq, according to sources.

Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq was carried out against terrorists hiding in Afghanistan. It was launched on February 26 and 27 night. According to sources, 240 incidents of terrorism were reported in KP before the operation. After the operation, 80 incidents of terrorism have been reported in the province so far.

In the twelfth week after the operation, incidents decreased to 12, with a total of 323 terrorist incidents reported this year.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that targeting militants and their hideouts in Afghanistan led to the reduction in attacks, adding that terrorism would be eliminated from the country at all costs.

He stated that masterminds behind attacks in Islamabad and Bannu were also killed during Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said the operation had an impact on the law and order situation in the province, adding that actions against militants would continue.

He noted that the reduction in incidents was due to the performance of the Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies.
 

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Pak-Afghan tensions Pakistan Army Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan War on Terror

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