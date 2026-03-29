Three dead, two injured as heavy rain batters parts of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three children were killed and two injured when roof of a house collapsed in Bannu as heavy rains battered parts of the country including KP, Punjab, Islamabad and Karachi.

In various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) heavy rain was reported. In Bannu, three children died and two sustained injuries when roof of a house collapsed in heavy rain.

Five children of one Sher Muhammad were buried under the rubble of the roof. As a result, his two daughters and a son died, and his two injured sons were rescued during a rescue operation.

Rain was also reported in many cities of Punjab including Lahore, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Yazman, Cholistan, Rawalpindi and other areas. Islamabad also received shower.

The Meteorological Department predicted intermittent rain in Lahore until March 31.

In Lahore, moderate to heavy rain was reported. With the shower, many areas came under water. Power supply was also disrupted, sending many localities in darkness. According to Met Office, more rain is expected in the city and its outskirts.

Rain is also expected in Karachi, in many cities of Balochistan including Quetta.

