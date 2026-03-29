World organisation Ipsos acknowledges relief given in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The international organisation Ipsos has acknowledged public relief given in the Ramazan bazaars set up across Punjab during Ramazan.

According to Ipsos report, 46 million people visited Ramazan bazaars, and 33.8 million people visited Sahulat bazaars during Ramazan.

According to the report, 5.2 million people benefited from convenience on-the-go units, and 1.6 million people came to shop in Ramazan bazaars.

According to Ipsos, 189 million people visit the Sahulat Bazaars established in Punjab annually. Direct relief was provided to the public through prices reduced by up to 40 percent in the Sahulat Bazaars.

The report stated that food and beverage items were sold at a rate 18 percent lower than the DC notified rate in Sahulat Bazaars.

It said the public has received relief of Rs1.1 billion from the open market rate and Rs73 million from the DC rate.