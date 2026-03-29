Iran to allow 20 ships under Pakistani flag through Hormuz Strait: DPM

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday said the government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and two ships will cross the strait daily.

In a post on X, he said, “I am pleased to share a great news that the government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily.”

I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily.



This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 28, 2026

“This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region. This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction,” he added.

He said, “Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward.”

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi.

The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments.

The deputy prime minister emphasized the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable path for lasting peace.

He also underscored the importance of an end to all attacks and hostilities.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that Pakistan remained committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring regional peace and stability.

