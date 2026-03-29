Egyptian, Turkish FMs arrive in Pakistan for regional talks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday ahead of regional talks on Sunday (today) aimed at de-escalating the ongoing war in Iran, the foreign office said, as Pakistan steps up diplomatic efforts to broker peace in the region.

“The foreign ministers will hold in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region,” the foreign office said in a statement.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s cooperation and coordination with these countries across multifaceted areas of mutual interest.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had earlier said the meeting was initially planned in Türkiye.

The visit comes at the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. During his stay, the Egyptian foreign minister is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the visit reflects the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt and highlights ongoing coordination on regional matters.

The trip coincides with a planned four-nation meeting in Islamabad on March 29–30, part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States.

The meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty arrived in Islamabad on an official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. During the visit, he will hold consultations on regional developments and call on the Prime… pic.twitter.com/yy3kgvIpT9 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 28, 2026

In addition to Abdelatty, Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan and Turkiye’s Hakan Fidan are expected to visit Islamabad for the talks. The meeting will be chaired by Ishaq Dar.

Officials say the discussions will focus on reducing regional tensions, particularly between Iran and the US, and exploring diplomatic pathways to promote peace and stability while minimizing the risk of further conflict.

The Foreign Office also confirmed that visiting dignitaries will hold meetings with Pakistan’s leadership during their stay.

In a post on X, Ishaq Dar said that he looks forward to welcoming the foreign ministers of brotherly countries in Islamabad for what is expected to be a significant round of consultations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing full solidarity with the Iranian people.

Also Read: Pakistan, Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs to meet in Islamabad tomorrow for talks on Iran war: FO

The discussion, lasting over an hour, focused on ongoing regional tensions and efforts to maintain peace.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated strong condemnation of Israel’s continuous attacks on Iran, particularly the recent strikes on civilian installations.

He expressed Pakistan’s full support for Iran during these challenging times, extended condolences for the loss of life, and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

During the call, the prime minister briefed the Iranian president about his, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar’s, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s diplomatic efforts with the United States, Gulf states, and Islamic countries, aimed at creating a conducive environment for peace negotiations.

He highlighted Pakistan’s active support for peace initiatives and expressed hope that collective efforts would lead to an effective resolution of tensions.

President Pezeshkian appreciated the Prime Minister’s sincere diplomatic efforts, shared Iran’s stance on Israeli actions, and emphasized the need for confidence-building for successful negotiations, praising Pakistan’s positive role.