Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Ishaq Dar holds calls with Qatar and Indonesia leaders

Ishaq Dar holds calls with Qatar and Indonesia leaders
Updated on

Summary FM Ishaq Dar discusses regional tensions and bilateral ties with Qatar and Indonesia leaders, reaffirming cooperation and commitment to peace and stability.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of Qatar and the Foreign Minister of Indonesia to discuss regional and global developments.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, during his call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, both leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional and international situation. They emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation of tensions and reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability. Qatar also appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace.

The leaders further reiterated the strong, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar and agreed to remain in close contact on matters of mutual interest.

In a separate call with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral relations along with regional and global issues. Both sides reaffirmed the deep-rooted, friendly ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and agreed to maintain close coordination moving forward.

 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war Ishaq Dar Indonesia Qatar Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

PIA completes pre-hajj operation plan
Pakistan unveils first drought action plan to tackle growing water stress
PM Shehbaz talks to Iran president, condemns Israeli attacks
JI chief calls Trump, Netanyahu 'worshippers of Satan'
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts