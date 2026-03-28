Ishaq Dar holds calls with Qatar and Indonesia leaders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of Qatar and the Foreign Minister of Indonesia to discuss regional and global developments.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, during his call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, both leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional and international situation. They emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation of tensions and reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability. Qatar also appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace.

The leaders further reiterated the strong, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar and agreed to remain in close contact on matters of mutual interest.

In a separate call with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral relations along with regional and global issues. Both sides reaffirmed the deep-rooted, friendly ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and agreed to maintain close coordination moving forward.