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PM Shehbaz talks to Iran president, condemns Israeli attacks

PM Shehbaz talks to Iran president, condemns Israeli attacks
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Summary PM Shehbaz speaks with Iran’s President, condemns Israeli attacks, expresses solidarity with Iranian people, and stresses Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing full solidarity with the Iranian people.

The discussion, lasting over an hour, focused on ongoing regional tensions and efforts to maintain peace.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated strong condemnation of Israel’s continuous attacks on Iran, particularly the recent strikes on civilian installations. He expressed Pakistan’s full support for Iran during these challenging times, extended condolences for the loss of life, and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

During the call, the Prime Minister briefed the Iranian President about his, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar’s, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s diplomatic efforts with the United States, Gulf states, and Islamic countries, aimed at creating a conducive environment for peace negotiations.

He highlighted Pakistan’s active support for peace initiatives and expressed hope that collective efforts would lead to an effective resolution of tensions.

President Pezeshkian appreciated the Prime Minister’s sincere diplomatic efforts, shared Iran’s stance on Israeli actions, and emphasized the need for confidence-building for successful negotiations, praising Pakistan’s positive role.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Iranian President and assured that Pakistan will continue its constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

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Iran-US-Israel war Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Iran Pakistan

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