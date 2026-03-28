Earth House 2026: IHC chief justice urges collection action to protect environment

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar called on citizens, institutions, and the legal community across Pakistan to unite for environmental protection.

He stated this in a message on the occasion of Earth Hour 2026. Noting that 2023 to 2025 were the hottest years globally, he highlighted the urgent need for the current generation to take responsibility for safeguarding the environment.

The chief justice emphasized that all development projects in Pakistan must undergo mandatory environmental impact assessments, and the court’s Green Bench ensures the protection of flora and fauna, while the Environmental Protection Tribunal Islamabad facilitates speedy resolution of related cases.

He recalled landmark judicial decisions promoting environmental conservation, including the Shehla Zia and Monal Restaurant cases, and strict directives against illegal mining, deforestation, and encroachments in Margalla Hills National Park. The judiciary has also acted to curb air and industrial pollution and improve waste management.

Chief Justice Dogar urged the public to reduce waste, plant trees, conserve water, and adopt sustainable lifestyles.

The Islamabad High Court announced full support for Earth Hour 2026, keeping the court building lights off from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on March 28.

He concluded, “Protecting the environment is a collective responsibility, and every small step can bring meaningful change.”

