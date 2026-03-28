India-Afghanistan propaganda network against Pakistan exposed

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An alleged conspiracy by India and Afghanistan against Pakistan and regional peace has been exposed, involving an anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign run through fake social media accounts.

Artificial Iranian reaction against Pakistan was spread through accounts operated from Afghanistan, while the masterminds behind the entire operation were found to be Indian accounts.

Narrative building, control and strategic direction were carried out through Indian-linked accounts.

India and Afghanistan allegedly devised a dangerous plan to create distrust and division within the Muslim world. India is said to be active not only against Pakistan but also against the United States, Iran and the wider region. This coordinated information warfare by India and Afghanistan is described as a direct attack on regional peace, diplomacy and stability.

Experts say that exposing the alleged Indian plot has once again highlighted Pakistan’s global role, proving that the country and its institutions remain fully vigilant against all elements opposing dialogue.

They emphasized that the public must also remain alert to attempts aimed at creating mistrust between citizens and state institutions.

According to sources, fake Iranian identities were used in the campaign to craft a hateful narrative against Pakistan and damage the country’s global reputation.

Reports indicate that this disinformation operation was launched through a covert network, beginning with fake media platforms attributed to Iran and ghost accounts on X (formerly Twitter).

Sources added that baseless allegations, including claims of Pakistan supplying oil to the United States, were spread to strengthen the propaganda campaign.

It has further been revealed that dozens of social media accounts posing as Iranian were actually being operated from India and Afghanistan, with the aim of sabotaging Pakistan’s peace efforts in the Middle East.

Security sources state that this organized disinformation campaign is being viewed as an attempt to escalate tensions in the region and isolate Pakistan at the global level.