PM Shehbaz urges nationwide participation in Earth Hour 2026

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that in an era filled with environmental challenges, Earth Hour serves as a reminder that protecting the planet is a shared and essential responsibility of all.

In his message on the occasion of Earth Hour being observed on March 28, 2026, the Prime Minister appealed to the nation to actively participate by turning off electricity and unnecessary lights, or minimizing their use, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm for one hour.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that this year Earth Hour is being observed under the theme “Give an Hour for Earth,” aimed at promoting environmental protection, efficient energy use, and awareness about climate change.

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He said that Earth Hour is not merely a symbolic movement but a global moment of reflection that provides an opportunity to renew commitment towards a sustainable and resilient environmental future. Such conscious actions collectively lead to significant positive societal change.

He further said that the decisions made today to address climate change and environmental degradation will determine the future of coming generations.

The government is working on a climate-resilient development agenda to tackle these challenges.